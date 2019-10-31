In final speech, Katie Hill said she’s leaving Congress ‘because of a double standard’

On Thursday, after voting in support of the impeachment inquiry, freshman Rep. Katie Hill of California gave her final speech in Congress detailing the reasons why she is leaving her position.

In her first public statement since announcing her resignation on Monday, Hill said that she is leaving Congress “because of a double standard” and the “misogynist culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse — this time with the entire country watching.”

She added that she has “barely left her bed” since naked photos of her were leaked online and that she “went to the darkest places that a mind can go. And I’ve shed more tears than I thought were possible. I’ve hidden from the world because I’m terrified of facing the people that I let down.”

Hill also addressed the people she thinks she has let down by stepping down from Capitol Hill. She said that she pursued a position in the House because she wanted to represent the people whose stories are often not recognized.

“I wanted to show young people, queer people, working people, imperfect people that they belong here, because this is the people’s house,” she said. “I fell short of that. And I’m sorry.”