This weekend in eastern Maine, you can try to get your deer, dear

In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night, there’s a story slam at 6:30 p.m. at West Market Square Coffeehouse, Americana band Town Meeting performs at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Altar Boys play at Paddy Murphy’s, the Whiskey Brothers play at Black Bear Brewing, and in Orono, there’s a full weekend of performances of Some Theatre Company’s production of “Evil Dead: The Musical,” at the Keith Anderson Community Center. On Saturday, the Maine Dead Project plays at the Bangor Arts Exchange, rock band Hunter plays at Paddy’s, pro wrestler Jake the Snake shares stories at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and out at Morgan Hill in Hermon, 90s alt-pop band Eve 6 performs with Maine bands Real Talk and Sygnal to Noise. On Sunday, “The Office: A Musical Parody” is set for 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

In Hancock County there are several nifty events this weekend, including a live stage show accompanying “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, the Masterstroke Queen Experience on Saturday night at the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth and stage and screen legend Mandy Patinkin on Sunday night back at the Criterion.

Hunting season for Mainers starts this weekend, and on Saturday morning, there are hunters’ breakfasts in granges, churches and snowmobile clubs all across the land. Looking for a fairly comprehensive listing of all those delicious pre-dawn meals? Check out the BDN’s community events page or John Holyoke’s roundup of the early morning meals and see what’s happening in your neck of the woods.

In movie theaters this weekend, “Terminator: Dark Fate,” featuring the return of the one and only Sarah Connor, hits screens, as does “Motherless Brooklyn,” an adaptation of Maine-based writer Jonathan Lethem’s acclaimed book. On TV, Apple’s new streaming service launches this weekend with a small slate of new shows, including the Jennifer Aniston-led “The Morning Show,” while over on Netflix, there’s a two-episode “Queer Eye” special set in Japan and Amazon premieres a new season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” On Monday, HBO launches another highly-anticipated series: “His Dark Materials,” an adaptation of the amazing fantasy novels that are a personal favorite of the writer of this here article.