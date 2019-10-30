Former MDI basketball star a committed team leader at Stonehill

Kelsey Shaw has not put up gaudy statistics during her first three seasons on the Stonehill College basketball team.

But the former Mount Desert Island standout has complemented her on-court production with unselfishness and leadership to help set a winning tone for the program.

Shaw on Sunday enjoyed what likely will be her final game in the state of Maine as Stonehill suffered a 78-56 exhibition loss to the University of Maine at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

“It’s good to be home. That Maine vibe is nice,” said Shaw, who enjoyed playing there in high school tournament games. “Playing Maine was a good test for us. We’ll learn from it and go forward.”

The Skyhawks have reached the NCAA Division II tournament twice during her career, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2018.

“We have so much potential this year,” Shaw said. “We have a ton of girls with NCAA experience, and that will be good for us going into this season.”

Shaw has put together a solid career at Stonehill, averaging 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She was chosen to the Northeast-10 Conference All-Rookie team.

“What’s really nice this season is she is playing at a different level,” said head coach Trisha Brown, who is in her 19th season at Stonehill. “You could see it [Sunday against UMaine]. She is doing everything she can for us. She was playing point guard and [power forward].”

But the 5-foot-10 Shaw’s value to the program goes beyond her modest career stats. The second-year captain is able to efficiently handle a variety of roles.

“No one is more committed to being a part of this program than Kelsey,” Brown said. “She has been a leader ever since she stepped on this campus.”

On Sunday, the Skyhawks were short-handed in the frontcourt with 6-foot senior forward Gabrielle Reuter sidelined by a food injury. Brown asked Shaw about playing down low to help fill the void.

“She said, ‘No worries,” Brown said. “You can’t get a better kid than her.”

Shaw was a Bangor Daily News All-Maine second-team selection as a senior in 2016 when she averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for MDI of Bar Harbor.

She is pleased with her continued development at Stonehill, where she has had to be ready for anything.

“I’ve improved in different ways, specifically mental toughness and my ability to process things on the court and whatever coach is asking us to do on the court,” Shaw said. “I never know where I’m going to play, but I’m always ready for wherever she needs me to play.”

She said her primary position this season is point guard but that her goal is to be able to serve as a leader.

“It’s about communicating and trying to get everyone to work together,” the Bar Harbor native said.

Shaw, who has played in 87 games at Stonehill, averaged 3.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season as the Skyhawks reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“I’m so glad I chose Stonehill. It has been a great experience so far,” Shaw said. “I’ve had so many opportunities. Getting to the NCAAs is awesome, and we have a good chance to go again this year, which is great.”

Shaw and the Skyhawks open their season Nov. 8 against Daemen College.