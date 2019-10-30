The BDN wants to answer your questions about the 2019 election

The 2019 election is less than a week away and the Bangor Daily News is collecting reader questions about the statewide and local races on Tuesday’s ballot.

Portland’s mayoral race is a ranked-choice voting battle over style and how progressive of an agenda will be pushed forward in the next four year. The perpetual battleground city of Lewiston will elect a new mayor. Local races abound and we’ll have low-key state referendums on a constitutional amendment and a $105 million transportation bond.

We’re wondering what else our readers want to know about these issues between now and Tuesday. Ask your question and we’ll put our political team to work answering as many as we can for an article that will be published this weekend.