Labor shortage might close this popular bakery for good

PORTLAND, Maine — No one is taking a bigger bite out of Portland’s food scene than the statewide labor shortage.

Toast Bar, a popular South Portland bakery that doubled as a baking facility for nearby Scratch Baking Co., closed suddenly Sept. 8. This week, it announced that it would not be opening its doors again until spring.

“Unfortunately with the current labor shortage we just can’t find the staff to provide the experience and service to our customers that is so important to us,” read a Wednesday social media post from Scratch Baking Co.

The fate of the bakery remains to be seen, but it marks the latest in an alarming list of closures from popular eateries in Greater Portland, which has been linked to a labor shortage affecting industries across the state. The issue has become particularly pronounced in Portland, where service workers in food industries — who are often paid below-average wages — are being pushed to locations outside the city because they cannot keep up with rising rents.

As with recent closures, the Toast Bar did not lack for patronage. The bustling bread-and-coffee stop was built out of a former gas station and lube shop on Broadway and Sawyer Road, two main arteries in South Portland, in September 2016.

Described as a “dream of 12 years” by Scratch Baking Co. co-owner Allison Reid, Toast Bar quickly become a destination fave for city tourists.

The BDN reported in 2016 that Toast Bar would sell “banana bread, buttermilk cornbread, English muffins, artisanal loaves and bagels” all made from scratch.

