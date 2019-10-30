Medway man indicted for manslaughter in August crash that killed his wife

A Medway man whose wife died in August when he crashed the couple’s 1999 Ford Ranger on Interstate 95 was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on manslaughter and other charges.

Joshua M. Bell, 31, was driving south at about 7 p.m. Aug. 9 through Mattamiscontis Township near Lincoln when he drifted from the passing lane into the median, according to Maine State Police. Bell overcorrected, and the pickup truck rolled over and came to rest on its side, blocking both lanes.

Stephanie Bell, 36, of Medway was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the state police, said in August.

Joshua Bell was arrested on drug charges the next day after troopers allegedly found heroin and methamphetamine at the crash scene. On Aug. 12, he was released from the Penobscot County Jail on unsecured bail with conditions that he not use drugs.

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

In addition to manslaughter, Bell was indicted Wednesday on one count of aggravated criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Bell is being held at the jail in Bangor on a motion to revoke his bail. He is scheduled to appear Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center on that motion, according to the Penobscot District Attorney’s Office.

A message for his attorney, Terence Harrigan of Bangor, was not immediately returned late Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted of the most serious charge of manslaughter, Bell faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.