This is what Bucksport’s new skyline looks like without its iconic smoke stack

Bucksport’s skyline was remade Tuesday morning in less than 15 seconds. Just before 8 a.m., the No. 8 smoke stack at the former Verso Paper mill came down with an explosion that cracked like a gunshot ending an era.
For decades, Bucksport’s skyline was characterized by the 350-foot-tall stack. Now, without it, classic scenes from around town all look a little different.
Check out these views showing how Bucksport looked before the smoke stack came down, and how it looks now.
Main Street in Bucksport:
The site of the former Verso Paper mill, shown from the Bucksport town dock:
Main Street in Bucksport:
Bucksport, shown from the boat launch in Verona Island:
