This is what Bucksport’s new skyline looks like without its iconic smoke stack

Bucksport’s skyline was remade Tuesday morning in less than 15 seconds. Just before 8 a.m., the No. 8 smoke stack at the former Verso Paper mill came down with an explosion that cracked like a gunshot ending an era.

For decades, Bucksport’s skyline was characterized by the 350-foot-tall stack. Now, without it, classic scenes from around town all look a little different.

Check out these views showing how Bucksport looked before the smoke stack came down, and how it looks now.

Main Street in Bucksport:

The site of the former Verso Paper mill, shown from the Bucksport town dock:

Main Street in Bucksport:

Bucksport, shown from the boat launch in Verona Island: