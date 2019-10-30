Violent New York gang members arrested in Maine

Two New York men allegedly involved in violent gang activity have been arrested in Maine on federal racketeering and drug trafficking charges.

Darrell “Capo” Lawrence, 30, and Gibril “Mouse” and “G Money” Darboe, 22, both of the Bronx, New York, were in custody on state drug charges Wednesday when they were brought to U.S. District Court in Bangor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Levy ordered that they be returned to New York City for arraignment on federal charges there. Lawrence and Darboe are two of 13 people indicted Oct. 22 by a New York federal grand jury.

All the defendants are members of the Mac Baller Brims, based in the 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York City, a 26-page indictment alleges. The indictment claims that gang members distributed cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana in New York and Maine.

Lawrence was arrested in March by Waterville police on drug charges, according to the Morning Sentinel. He had been held since then at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta unable to post $100,000 cash bail.

Darboe was sentenced in August in Kennebec County Superior Court to five years in prison on one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. He was incarcerated at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The men were scheduled to return to New York late Wednesday afternoon.