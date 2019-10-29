Hansley, Leavitt, Pelkey headline Husson sports hall of fame class

Nine former student-athletes will be inducted into the Husson University Sports Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor.

The class includes Kevn Byrne (golf), Megan Clement (soccer, lacrosse), Kevin Hansley (basketball), Bill Swift (baseball), Aimee Mortensen Price (softball), Hannah Olstad Fournier (volleyball), Sabrina Vaillancourt Smith (field hockey), Buddy Leavitt (basketball) and Leslie Trott Pelkey, who played basketball, softball and soccer.

The 2002 men’s golf team will also be inducted.

“This class is a very strong group of student athletes that have performed very well,” Hall of Fame Committee chairman Bruce MacGregor said.

The Husson Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1985 and currently includes 219 former student-athletes, coaches and administrators as well as six teams.

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

Byrne is the first NCAA-era golfer to join the hall of fame. The 2009 North Atlantic Conference Golfer of the Year won six events and finished in the top 10 in 25 of 38 tournaments from 2008 to 2011.

He was a three-time All-NAC first-team pick, a three-time MEIGA All-State golfer and a 2008 NEIGA All-New England honoree.

Courtesy of Monty J. Rand Courtesy of Monty J. Rand

Clement was a four-year soccer player who played three seasons for the lacrosse team. She tallied 32 goals with 25 assists in 82 career soccer games and ranks fifth in career assists, tied for sixth in game-winning goals (9) and games played and seventh in points.

In lacrosse, the two-time All-NAC selection and 2010 player of the year (94 goals, 12 assists) held 12 team records upon graduation. Clement is second in team history in goals, points per game (3.79) and goals per game (3.24).

Hansley’s Husson teams went 76-21, winning a Western Maine Athletic Conference Championship, an NAIA District V title and making an NAIA National Tournament appearance in 1989.

The guard (1987-89) tallied 1,161 points, 296 rebounds, 254 assists and 170 steals in 85 career games, and shot 46 percent overall and 43 from the 3-point arc. Hansley ranked second in steals, third in 3-pointers, fifth in career 3-point percentage and sixth in assists.

Leavitt, the 2006 NAC Player of the Year, finished his career with 1,355 points, 561 rebounds, 56 steals, 116 assists and 89 blocked shots in 95 games. He once held 24 Husson men’s basketball records and was the first player to score 1,000 points in the NCAA era.

Mortensen Price was a four-time All-NAC first-team choice at third base and shortstop, and helped the Eagles win four NAC titles. In 168 career games, she hit .333 with 104 runs, 31 doubles, 105 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

The 2011 NAC Player of the Year also posted a career .432 slugging percentage and a .400 on-base percentage. She’s the program leader in games played, games started (167) and assists (326).

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

Olstad Fournier, a four-time, all-league pick and a NAC Volleyball Player of the Year, registered 1,013 kills, 302 aces, 395 digs and 200 blocks in 111 career matches. She is the program’s career leader in kills, solo blocks, total blocks, and points. She was selected to play in the New England New England Women’s Volleyball Association Senior Classic Game.

Swift concluded his impressive baseball career with a .296 batting average, 75 runs scored, 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 105 runs batted in. The two-time captain and All-District choice ranks among the program’s top 50 in several categories including home runs (5th).

Bob DeLong | BDN Bob DeLong | BDN

Trott Pelkey earned six varsity letters in three sports from 1999 to 2002, playing four seasons of basketball and one each of soccer and softball. On the court, the two-time All-MAC second-teamer registered 1,030 points, 632 rebounds, 332 steals, 169 assists and 79 blocks in 102 contests. She ranks second in career steals.

Trott and her father, Richard Trott (1965) become the first father and daughter inducted into the Husson hall of fame.

Vaillancourt Smith was a four-time All-NAC selection, one of two players in program history to earn that distinction. In 73 games, she scored a program-best 68 goals, including 15 game-winners, and tallied 18 assists.

As a junior, Vaillancourt set school records for goals in a game (5) and a season (26) plus points in a season (57). The three-time All-New England choice, now the Eagles’ head coach, was the first Husson player chosen for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Seniors All-Star Game.

The 2002 men’s golf team capped a record-breaking season during which it posted a 100-23 record and reached the national tournament, ranking as high as No. 20 in the country. Husson won the Maine Athletic Conference title, the school’s first New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship and the NAIA Region X title.

Coach Bruce MacGregor’s squad featured two Husson Sports Hall of Famers in Corey Pion and Joe Alvarez, along with Bill Hutchins, Joe Finemore, Shane Ross, Kevin Guay and James Tribou.

Tickets to the banquet are $40. To attend, RSVP no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, by contacting Janice Clark at clarkja@husson.edu or 207-941-7026.