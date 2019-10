Tuesday’s Maine high school playoff scores

BOYS SOCCER

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class A

A2: No. 5 Messalonskee (7-5-2) at No. 4 Mt. Ararat (6-6-2), 7:15 p.m. (McMann Field, Bath)

Class C

C2: No. 4 George Stevens Acad. 2, No. 5 Washington Acad. 1

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

A2: No. 4 Portland 2, No. 5 South Portland 1

GIRLS SOCCER

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Class A

A1: No. 1 Camden Hills 12, No. 8 Lewiston 0

A2: No. 4 Oxford Hills 4, No. 5 Messalonskee 3

A3: No. 2 Brunswick 4, No. 7 Hampden Acad. 0

A4: No. 6 Bangor 2, No. 3 Mt. Ararat 1

Class B

B1: No. 1 Hermon 6, No. 9 Ellsworth 1

B2: No. 5 John Bapst (9-4-1) at No. 4 Presque Isle (9-4-1), 5 p.m.

B3: No. 2 Waterville 3, No. 7 Maine Central Institute 0

Class C

C1: No. 1 Fort Kent 6, No. 8 Dexter 1

C2: No. 5 Bucksport (10-4) at No. 4 Orono (8-3-3), 3 p.m.

C3: No. 7 Mount View 5, No. 2 Central 1

C4: No. 3 Houlton 8, No. 6 Calais 1

Class D

D1: No. 9 Madawaska (6-9) at No. 1 Penobscot Valley (13-1), 2:30 p.m.

D2: No. 5 Southern Aroostook 3, No. 4 Schenck-Stearns 1

D3: No. 2 Ashland 3, No. 7 Fort Fairfield 0

D4: No. 6 Katahdin (11-3-1) at No. 3 Central Aroostook (11-3), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Quarterfinals

Class A

A1: No. 1 Cheverus 3, No. 9 Kennebunk 0

A2: No. 4 Gorham 2, No. 5 Windham 1

A3: No. 7 Noble 2, No. 2 Portland 1

A4: No. 3 Scarborough 1, No. 6 Falmouth 0

Class B

B1: No. 1 Cape Elizabeth 6, No. 9 Greely 0

B2: No. 4 Freeport 4, No. 5 Lincoln Academy 0

B3: No. 2 Yarmouth 2, No. 7 York 0

B4: No. 6 Medomak Valley 1, No. 3 Erskine Academy 0

Class C

C1: No. 1 Monmouth Academy 5, No. 9 Sacopee Valley 4

C2: No. 4 Maranacook 1, No. 12 Waynflete 0

C3: No. 2 Traip Academy 6, No. 7 Mt. Abram 0

C4: No. 14 St. Dominic 1, No. 11 Carrabec 0

Class D

D1: No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. 9, No. 8 Piscataquis 0

D2: No. 5 Greenville (9-3) at No. 4 Temple Acad. (11-3), 6 p.m., at Messalonskee HS

D4: No. 3 Buckfield 3, No. 6 Rangeley 0