Camden Hills puts 61-game win streak on the line in A North girls soccer quarterfinal

There are 61 girls soccer teams in the four North classes. Only two are undefeated going into Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Just one hasn’t lost a game for three years.

Camden Hills of Rockport is 14-0 and sits atop the Class A North standings going into Tuesday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against No. 8 Lewiston (4-8-3).

Meredith Messer’s Windjammers are riding a 61-game unbeaten streak (60-0-1) and seek a fourth straight state Class A championship.

Messer, who is in her 24th season as the head coach, said the streak is not part of the team’s conversations.

“We don’t think about it. We just focus on one game at a time,” she said.

The Windjammers will be bolstered in the playoffs by a healthy Kaylyn Krul, a senior midfielder who has been plagued by a hamstring issue.

Krul, who has posted four goals and five assists, played in four games before being sidelined and recently returned to limited duty in two games. Messer said Krul will be ready to go Tuesday.

Two players who missed all of last season due to injury have been important contributors for Camden Hills.

Junior forward Lexi Heidorn, who missed last season after suffering a concussion, has produced 16 goals and 13 assists. Senior Kasey Wood has played valuable minutes in a number of different positions.

“She is our utility player,” Messer said.

All-American Kris Kelly is having another sensational season. She has amassed 35 goals and 20 assists, pushing her career goals total to 145, which ranks fourth in Maine girls soccer history.

“She is much stronger physically this year,” Messer said of Kelly, who will attend Central Connecticut State next year. “She has figured in 55 of our 96 goals.”

Senior forward Ella Pierce has been a key scorer with 12 goals and 11 assists as has sophomore Alex Tassoni (12 goals, 3 assists).

Junior Anya Babb-Brott and sophomore Ella Powers have been solid in the midfield, and sophomore Tessa Whitley anchors the back line in front of junior goalkeeper Alex Southworth, who has allowed just 10 goals.

Camden Hills beat Lewiston 6-0 in their regular-season meeting Oct. 12.