Maine broadcasting icon Bill Green will retire in November

In his 47-year broadcasting career in Bangor and Portland, Bill Green has traveled the state, first as a sportscaster and then as the host of popular TV segments that focus on Maine, its people and its natural resources.

Green, the host of “Bill Green’s Maine,” as well as weekly “Green Outdoors” pieces on WCSH-TV in Portland, announced on Monday that he will retire from his TV gig next month, with his final broadcast coming on the “207” show on Nov. 22.

Green, a Bangor native, began working at Bangor’s WLBZ, when he was still a student at the University of Maine at Orono, and eventually took his skills to the larger Portland market for sister station WCSH.

Despite that move south, Green always considered himself a kid from Bangor and spent plenty of his time telling stories from his old stomping grounds. And while covering stories, if he learned someone was from Bangor, he’d often ask a few questions and quickly find common acquaintances and friends.

That skill was one that helped define Green’s work. In his hands, stories often illustrated a Maine truism: The state seems, at times, like a very large small town, where you don’t have to look very hard to find common ground.

Sporting his trademark bushy white mustache and silver-white hair, Green became an iconic figure in Maine media, introducing his audience to interesting people and taking them into some of the state’s wildest places. He spun those yarns with a down-home air and conversational tone that made viewers feel they were his friends.

In a story he posted to the News Center Maine website on Monday, Green said he’d been to most of the state’s cities, towns and townships over the past half century and met plenty of people.

“I want to thank the viewers who have supported my work down through the years,” Green wrote. “I have met tens of thousands of wonderful people and about 20 jerks. Not bad.”

In his post, Green said he’d be announcing a “part-time/full-time” job with a nonprofit organization and would participate in some WCSH projects in 2020.