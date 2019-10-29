Man arrested in Medway allegedly part of trio that raped, tortured Tulsa woman

An Oklahoma man arrested Sunday in Medway is one of three people who allegedly raped and tortured a woman last month in Tulsa over a $180 debt, according to documents filed in a Tulsa courthouse.

Terran “Boston” Morrow, 44, is charged with kidnapping and rape. He and Drake O’Neal, 30, along with Laura Ann “Seven” Palmer, 35, both of Tulsa, face multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Palmer is still at large, according to the Tulsa World.

The incident that led to the charges began on Sept. 9 when the victim visited Palmer, according to court documents. Palmer allegedly accused the woman of stealing $180 and refused to allow her to leave the apartment unless the debt was paid.

O’Neal and Morrow, initially identified as “Derek” and “Boston,” also were at the apartment, according to a court affidavit. One of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to kill her, the Tulsa World reported in late September when police sought the public’s help in locating Palmer.

Palmer allegedly ordered the men to separately strip-search the victim in the bathroom in the apartment. Both men allegedly raped the victim.

Palmer allegedly strip-searched the victim for a third time before sexually assaulting her with a gun and again threatened to kill her, according to the court document.

Police in September said the victim reported being beaten and tortured by Palmer, who allegedly cut her head with a knife and poured acid into the open wound. Palmer also allegedly pressed the bit of a power drill into the victim’s arm.

O’Neal remained at the Tulsa County Jail on Tuesday unable to post $75,000 cash bail, according to information posted on the jail’s website. He was arrested Friday.

Oklahoma officials have until Nov. 27 to retrieve Morrow from Maine.

Information about why Morrow was in Maine was not available Tuesday morning.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.