SUV strikes tree in Wiscasset

A single-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Wiscasset sent one person to the hospital and closed the road to traffic on Saturday afternoon.

Dexter Morrison, 86, of Port Orange, Florida, was driving a gray Audi SUV south on Route 1, near Lee Street, when it left the southbound side of the road and struck a curb, blowing all four tires, according to Wiscasset police Officer Tom Hoepner. The vehicle then hit a fence and struck a tree head-on, where it came to rest.

Morrison was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Hoepner was not sure of the extent or type of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but it may have been a medical issue, according to Hoepner. The vehicle behind the Audi, a black GMC SUV, saw the other SUV swerve before leaving the road.

The Audi was totaled, Hoepner said. The GMC pulled over after the crash, also striking the curb and blowing one of its tires.

Both lanes of traffic were closed while crews worked to remove the Audi, causing delays in and around downtown Wiscasset.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services shortly after 3:15 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset Ambulance Service, Wiscasset Fire Department and Wiscasset Police responded.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.