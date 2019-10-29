SUV rear-ends box truck in Newcastle

An SUV rear-ended a box truck on Route 1 in Newcastle on Monday morning, mangling the Jeep but causing no serious injuries.

Jessica Tillson, 33, of Jefferson was driving a green 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Route 1, according to Sgt. Kevin Dennison of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jacob Mitchell, 39, of Brunswick was driving an Itchy & Scratchy Insulation Inc. 1998 GMC C6500 box truck north on Route 1 in front of Tillson, attempting to make a left-hand turn into the Mike’s Place gas station.

Tillson rear-ended the box truck and the Jeep went underneath the steel bar on the back of the truck, crushing the Jeep’s front half, according to Dennison.

There was only minor damage to the box truck, which was later driven away from the scene. Quick Turn Auto Repair & Towing removed the Jeep.

Tillson was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta with neck pain, according to Dennison. Her passenger, Bruce Tillson, was also taken to Miles with minor injuries. Mitchell and his passenger were not hurt.

Dennison said the crash was most likely caused by distracted driving.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and the Newcastle Fire Department also responded.

