Northport man to serve 4 months for sexually assaulting woman

BELFAST, Maine — A Northport man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison, but likely will serve only four months in jail, after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 19-year-old intellectually disabled woman.

Paul A. Jasienowski, 64, was arrested and charged in December after a Northport woman contacted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office to report that her daughter disclosed she had been sexually assaulted by him.

The teen was deeply distressed during her interview with the investigating officer, according to an affidavit, and told an investigator that she had been visiting Jasienowski at his house when the assault occurred. When the officer spoke to him later that day Jasienowski admitted to performing sexual acts on her, according to court documents, and he was arrested without incident.

Jasienowski pleaded no contest Oct. 7 to charges of unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and gross sexual assault, a Class C crime.

Jasienowski will be on probation for two years after serving his sentence, Assistant District Attorney William Entwisle told the Republican Journal newspaper. If Jasienowski doesn’t comply with the terms, his probation will be revoked and he could serve the remaining 44 months of his sentence in prison.

Jasienowski’s probation conditions include submitting to random search and testing for obscene and sexually explicit material, completing sexual offender evaluation and counseling, and having no unsupervised contact with male or female children under the age of 18. He also is prohibited to have direct or indirect contact with the victim or her family.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.