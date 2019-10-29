Photos: The morning Bucksport’s smoke stack finally came down

As the tallest remaining vestige of Bucksport’s papermaking history fell to the ground Tuesday morning, hundreds gathered to watch the iconic moment. Included among the viewers were BDN reporter Nick Sambides Jr. and photographer Linda Coan O’Kresik, who captured the stack’s collapse in photographs and video.
More than 100 people gathered at Fort Knox State Historic Site across the Penobscot River in Prospect to watch the former Verso Paper site in Bucksport.
Kids play at Fort Knox State Historic Site across the Penobscot River in Prospect before the stack came down at the former Verso Paper site in Bucksport.
Spectators watch the demolition of the Bucksport Mill smokestack Tuesday morning from Franklin Street.
This drone video, courtesy of Pointer Aerial Photography, shows a bird’s-eye view of the moment the stack came down.
View from Franklin Street of the demolition of the Bucksport Mill smokestack Tuesday morning at about 8:00 am.
View from Franklin Street of the demolition of the Bucksport Mill smokestack Tuesday morning at about 8:00 am.
View from Franklin Street of the demolition of the Bucksport Mill smokestack Tuesday morning at about 8:00 am.
View from Franklin Street of the demolition of the Bucksport Mill smokestack Tuesday morning at about 8:00 am.
View from Franklin Street of the demolition of the Bucksport Mill smokestack Tuesday morning at about 8:00 am.
The No. 8 smoke stack at the former Verso Paper mill site starts its descent on Tuesday, as seen from across the Penobscot River at the Fort Knox State Historic Site.
BDN reporter Nick Sambides Jr. captured the smoke stack falling from the Fort Knox State Historic Site.
Ernie Smith plays the bagpipes at Fort Knox State Historic Site across the Penobscot River in Prospect shortly after the stack came down at the former Verso Paper site in Bucksport.
Ernie Smith talks about the song he wrote for his bagpipes, which he played at Fort Knox Historic Site across the Penobscot River in Prospect after the stack came down at the former Verso Paper site in Bucksport.
Ryan Pickoski and his daughter Kali join other spectators on Franklin Street to watch the demolition of the Bucksport Mill smokestack Tuesday morning. Pickoski was a 4th generation worker at the Bucksport mill.
