Photos: The morning Bucksport’s smoke stack finally came down

As the tallest remaining vestige of Bucksport’s papermaking history fell to the ground Tuesday morning, hundreds gathered to watch the iconic moment. Included among the viewers were BDN reporter Nick Sambides Jr. and photographer Linda Coan O’Kresik, who captured the stack’s collapse in photographs and video.

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

This drone video, courtesy of Pointer Aerial Photography, shows a bird’s-eye view of the moment the stack came down.

BDN reporter Nick Sambides Jr. captured the smoke stack falling from the Fort Knox State Historic Site.

