Check out these vintage photographs of Bucksport’s paper mill stack

It’s been five years since the Verso Paper mill in Bucksport shuttered, and on Tuesday one of its largest remains will come down for good.

The stack to the mill’s No. 8 boiler, will be razed between 6 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, and members of the public were invited to watch from the Fort Knox State Historic Site across the river.

Look back on Bucksport’s papermaking history through these vintage BDN photographs.

