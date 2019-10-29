Check out these vintage photographs of Bucksport’s paper mill stack
Bob DeLong | BDN
The Bucksport mill is seen in this February 1986 file photo.
It’s been five years since the Verso Paper mill in Bucksport shuttered, and on Tuesday one of its largest remains will come down for good.
The stack to the mill’s No. 8 boiler, will be razed between 6 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, and members of the public were invited to watch from the Fort Knox State Historic Site across the river.
Look back on Bucksport’s papermaking history through these vintage BDN photographs.
Bob DeLong | BDN
Shipping Dock at St. Regis, July 1984.
Bob DeLong | BDN
Champion International, April 1992.
Bob DeLong | BDN
Champion International, February 1986.
Bob DeLong | BDN
Aerial view of St. Regis yard and boat dock, July 1984.
Bob DeLong | BDN
Aerial view of Champion International, February 1986.
Bob DeLong | BDN
Aerial view of Bucksport, July 1984.
Bob DeLong | BDN
Bucksport Yard and St. Regis Dock, July 1984.
Bob DeLong | BDN
