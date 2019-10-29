Maine astronaut Jessica Meir talks about life in space with Aroostook students

CARIBOU, Maine — Nearly 25 years ago, Jessica Meir had a dream to journey into the unknown and go on a spacewalk.

Now, her alma mater is using that dream to inspire students to pursue their own aspirations and have the courage to think big while living in a small town, just like Meir once did.

Caribou High School Principal Travis Barnes started the work of applying for a NASA inflight interview with an astronaut back in January after he heard that Meir might go to space.

“It’s been a long, long process,” he said.

About 600 students will be at Caribou High School today to participate in activities based on reaching their dreams. But only 20 students will have the special privilege of interacting with Meir through the in-flight video conference.

As part of an activity during the English classes, students at the school submitted questions for Meir. Teachers selected the best ones which were then submitted to NASA for approval, Barnes explained.

The students will have just 20 minutes to speak with Meir, although Barnes said that interviews with astronauts are typically 30 to 40 minutes long.

“[But] It’s 20 minutes that we would never have,” he said.