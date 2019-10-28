Aroostook County wakes up to snow Monday morning

CARIBOU, Maine — At this time of year, residents of Aroostook County customarily wake up to a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges and golds as the leaves on the trees undergo their final changes of the season.

But on Monday, Fort Kent residents awoke to light snow that coated the pumpkins and inflatable ghosts and goblins that have been set out for Halloween.

Greg Cornwell, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Caribou, said Monday that Fort Kent received a tenth of an inch of snow Sunday night into Monday.

“We also received a report of one inch of snow one mile west of the town of Daigle,” he said.

He said that other parts of Aroostook County have seen bits of rain, sleet and wet snow over the past few days, including Amity, Presque Isle and Escourt Station.

Temperatures dropped to as low as 28 degrees Fahrenheit in Escourt Station on Oct. 26.

Cornwell said that it is not uncommon to see snow this early, as Oct. 26 is the most common date for snowfall in Maine.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said earlier this month that warmer than average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. this winter.

The greatest likelihood for warmer-than-normal conditions are in Alaska and Hawaii, while above average temperatures may also span large parts of the remaining lower 48 states from the west across the south and up the eastern seaboard, according to the climate prediction center. No part of the United States is favored to have below-average temperatures this winter, according to NOAA.