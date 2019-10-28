Hermon one of two unbeaten girls soccer teams as North quarterfinals begin

Hermon High School goes into the girls soccer playoffs undefeated for the third time in coach M.J. Ball’s six seasons.

The Hawks (14-0) await No. 9 Ellsworth (6-8-1) for a 5 p.m. Class B North quarterfinal Tuesday.

Hermon, the 2015 Class B North champion, seeks the program’s first state title.

“I knew we would be competitive, but I had no idea we’d be this competitive,” said Ball, who graduated 12 players and had only three returning starters.

“We had to plug a lot of holes. This shows the quality of the players and the work ethic they have,” he added.

Ball believes this group has developed a special camaraderie.

“They work extra hard for each other,” he said. “No one cares who gets the goals and assists.”

Sophomore forward Sydney Gallop followed up her 26-goal, 18-assist freshman season with 32 goals and 8 assists so far this season. She has been complemented up front by freshman Lyndsee Reed, who registered eight goals and 12 assists.

Freshman midfielders Allison Cameron (3 goals, 9 assists) and Michaela Saulter (3 & 6) have also been noteworthy contributors to the attack as has senior Grace Page (3 & 6).

Versatile sophomore Madison Higgins has been a standout on the back line along with senior Paige Plissey and freshman Allyson Coxson.

Sophomore goalkeeper Megan Tracy has allowed only eight goals and has seven shutouts.

“[Tracy] has played very well. She has come up with big saves when we’ve needed them,” Ball said.

Hermon beat Ellsworth 1-0 and 5-1 during the regular season.

The other top seeds in the North are defending state champ Fort Kent in Class C and Penobscot Valley of Howland in D.

The 11-1-2 Warriors entertain No. 8 Dexter (9-6) as they eye a fourth regional title in eight years while Penobscot Valley of Howland (13-1) hosts No. 9 Madawaska (6-9), both on Tuesday.

Defending two-time Class B North titlist Presque Isle (9-4-1) is the fourth seed and hosts John Bapst of Bangor (9-4-1) on Tuesday, and last year’s D North champion, Central Aroostook of Mars Hill (11-3), is the third seed and entertains No. 6 Katahdin of Stacyville (11-3-1).