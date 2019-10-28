Field hockey regional championship game times announced

The 3 p.m. game between top seed Winslow High School and No. 2 Belfast kicks off Wednesday’s three-game North regional high school field hockey championship schedule on the artificial turf at Hampden Academy.

The Maine Principals’ Association released the schedule, which assigns game times based in large part on the travel time incurred by the respective teams.

Also in the North, the 5 p.m. Class A game pits No. 1 seed Skowhegan (16-0) against No. 2 Mt. Blue of Farmington (13-3) and the 7 p.m. Class C contest brings together Piscataquis County rivals in No. 1 Foxcroft Academy (16-0) and No. 2 Dexter (13-3).

In the Class B game, Winslow has a 14-2 record and Belfast is 13-3.

The South regional finals will be played at Sanford High School, beginning with the 3 p.m. Class C game featuring top seed York (16-0) against No. 3 Fryeburg Academy (11-4-1).

The Class B final follows at 5 p.m. between defending state champ and No. 1 seed Winthrop (15-1) against No. 3 St. Dominic Academy of Auburn (12-4).

The 7 p.m. showdown involves defending state champ and top seed Biddeford (16-0) against No. 3 Massabesic of Waterboro (15-1).

The state championship games will be held Saturday at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Belfast beat Winslow 3-2 in their Oct. 16 regular-season and Skowhegan shut out Mt. Blue 3-0 on Oct. 8 in Skowhegan. Foxcroft Academy won both meetings against Dexter, winning 4-0 on Sept. 12 in Dexter and 3-1 on Sept. 28 in Dover-Foxcroft.

York posted a pair of one-goal victories over Fryeburg Academy, 2-1 and 3-2, while Biddeford edged Massabesic 3-2. Winthrop and St. Dom’s did not play during the regular season.