3 Miss Maine Field Hockey finalists announced

Bhreagh Kennedy of Skowhegan, Molly Harmon of Mt. Blue and South Portland’s Lydia Grant have been named the three finalists for the Miss Maine Field Hockey Award.

The honor, given annually to the top senior player in the state, is selected by the Maine Field Hockey Association’s varsity coaches. The winner will be recognized Dec. 8 at the Augusta Civic Center as part of the association’s All State banquet.

Kennedy, a back for Skowhegan High School, has racked up 13 goals and 14 assists this season for the Indians, who take a 16-0 record into Wednesday’s 5 p.m. regional championship game against Mt. Blue of Farmington.

Kennedy boasts 29 goals and 29 assists during her four-year varsity career. The team captain was a Max Field Hockey All-Region first-team selection, a Maine Field Hockey Association All State pick and a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference first-team choice last season.

She has verbally committed to play at the University of Maine next season.

Harmon, a midfielder for the Cougars, has registered seven goals and 10 assists this season. She has logged 20 goals and 24 assists during her four-year career.

The two-time team captain was a Maine Field Hockey Association All-State honoree last season and is a two-time All-Kennebec Valley first-team pick. She will play next year at Bates College in Lewiston.

Grant, a midfielder for the Red Riots, has contributed seven goals and four assists this season. She has posted 26 goals and 26 assists in four seasons.

The two-time South Portland captain was an Southwestern Maine Activities Association second-team all-star in 2018. Grant is considering Endicott, Assumption, the University of New England, Merrimack, Stonehill and UMaine.