Portland
October 29, 2019
Portland Latest News | Joseph Dyer | Bangor Metro | New England Patriots | Today's Paper
Portland

Crews on the scene of fire in Portland

CBS 13 | WGME
CBS 13 | WGME
Crews are responding to a fire on Washington Avenue in Portland, and all roads in the area are being closed.
By CBS 13

Crews are responding to a fire on Washington Avenue in Portland, and all roads in the area are closed.

The fire is fully involved at 108 Washington Ave.

Firefighters are on the roof of the building, attacking the flames.

Traffic is being redirected on Washington Avenue at Fox Street and Cumberland Avenue.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like