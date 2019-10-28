Crews on the scene of fire in Portland

Crews are responding to a fire on Washington Avenue in Portland, and all roads in the area are closed.

The fire is fully involved at 108 Washington Ave.

#BREAKING a heavy fire inside a building at 108 Washington Ave. in Portland. Video courtesy of Chris Fortin. Our @MikeHartford4 is currently on the scene. @WGME pic.twitter.com/8QCTACb4p6 — Blair Best (@BlairGBest) October 28, 2019

Firefighters are on the roof of the building, attacking the flames.

Traffic is being redirected on Washington Avenue at Fox Street and Cumberland Avenue.