Lewiston-Auburn
October 28, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Joseph Dyer | Bangor Metro | New England Patriots | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

2 killed when car crashed into beverage truck outside Sabattus market

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

Police said two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Sabattus.

The crash took place around 6 a.m. on Monday. CBS affiliate WGME reports a car with four people inside ran into a beverage truck that was unloading at a market.

Police said the crash killed the car’s driver and a rear passenger. They said the two other passengers were also hurt, and so was a truck driver. Police haven’t identified the people involved in the crash yet.

Maine State Police and local police were working to reconstruct the scene Monday.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like