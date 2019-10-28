2 killed when car crashed into beverage truck outside Sabattus market

Police said two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Sabattus.

The crash took place around 6 a.m. on Monday. CBS affiliate WGME reports a car with four people inside ran into a beverage truck that was unloading at a market.

Police said the crash killed the car’s driver and a rear passenger. They said the two other passengers were also hurt, and so was a truck driver. Police haven’t identified the people involved in the crash yet.

Maine State Police and local police were working to reconstruct the scene Monday.