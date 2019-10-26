Norwich routs Maine Maritime Academy football team

Junior quarterback Matt Dunn completed 19 of 24 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday as Norwich University handed Maine Maritime Academy its 20th consecutive loss, 51-10, in Northfield, Vermont.

The Cadets (5-2 overall, 2-2 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference) built a 44-3 halftime lead as Dunn threw touchdown passes of 56 and 64 yards to Trevor Chase, a 45-yarder to Connor Bourque and a 12-yarder to Manni Romero.

Aaron Conner’s 8-yard run had given Norwich a 9-0 lead after the Cadets picked up a safety 4:21 into the game. Steve Cuqua added a 20-yard touchdown run in the half and scored on a 3-yard run in the third period.

Maxwell Horton kicked a 24-yard field goal for MMA’s only first-half points and Reed Hopkins capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Cuqua rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries and Conner added 57 yards on 12 carries as the Cadets compiled 602 total yards of offense: 411 in the air and 191 on the ground.

Romero made eight catches for 120 yards and Chase hauled in seven for 170 yards. The Cadets limited MMA (0-8 overall, 0-5 NEWMAC) to 165 total yards.

Nikolas Moquin completed 17 of 38 passes for 158 yards for the Mariners. Dominic Casale caught six passes for 41 yards and Hopkins snared five for 79.

Joel Bennett and Spencer Baron each posted a game-high nine tackles apiece and Terrell Thomas had eight including a sack.

MMA is off next weekend.