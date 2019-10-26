Outdoors
October 26, 2019
Young bucks searching for deer on Maine’s youth hunting day

Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN
Grace-Lyn Holloway, 10, smiles at her mom as her step dad Dan Grover gets ready to weigh in her first deer on youth hunting day in Orrington in 2018.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s young hunters are kicking off the state’s season for deer with the annual Youth Deer Day.

The state allows the younger set to take bucks all over Maine on Saturday. It’s also legal for young hunters to take antlerless deer in most wildlife management districts.

As in most years, Youth Deer Day precedes the regular firearms season for deer, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 30. Monday also marks the beginning of the hunt for antlerless moose in far northern Maine. That season concludes on Nov. 2 and is followed by the “any moose” hunt in parts of central and western Maine from Nov. 4 to Nov. 30.

The bear and turkey hunts are also active until November. The bear hunt slows down considerably in late fall, though.

 


Comments

