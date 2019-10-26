Scarborough Police continue search for domestic assault suspect

SCARBOROUGH —A man wanted by police as a suspect in a domestic violence assault earlier this month in Scarborough remains free, and police are again asking the public for help locating him.

Scarborough Police said Timothy P. Harmon, 49, is the suspect in an incident on Oct. 12 on Beech Ridge Road where a female victim was strangled.

Police said Harmon ran off before police arrived, and a K-9 search failed to locate him.

Police reached out to the public to help locate Harmon a week ago and described him as a self-employed plumber who drives a 2010 Chevy Express van.

Since then, police were told Harmon was planning to turn himself in, but he has not.

Police believe Harmon has several friends in the greater Portland area who are helping him hide. He was last seen Wednesday in South Portland around Cash Corner, the intersection of Main Street and Broadway.

Police warn Harmon has a violent history and should be considered dangerous. He has been arrested recently for violating bail, assault, unlawful sexual touching and domestic violence assault.

If you have any information, please call (207) 883-6361.