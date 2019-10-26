Katahdin Woods and Waters monument is getting road signs

Signs directing visitors to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument will go up along the Interstate and state routes after months of delays.

The installation will be completed this November, with six signs off the interstate and 16 signs on state routes in the Katahdin region, according to Tim Hudson of the National Park Service.

After the monument was established in 2016, former governor Paul LePage initially blocked installation of directional signs. Even when the ban was lifted, the request for road signs submitted by park superintendent Hudson was not granted immediately.

Since the monument was established by former President Barack Obama, it has attracted an increasing amount of visitors.

In 2017, approximately 14,000 people visited Katahdin Woods and Waters, according to the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters. In 2018, there were over 20,000 visitors. This year’s preliminary numbers indicate that the monument attracted even more people this year.