Corgis had their own Halloween party outside Stephen King’s Bangor home Saturday

Pennywise the clown is known for lurking in dark crevices, but on the Saturday before Halloween, he made an appearance in broad daylight outside Stephen King’s home in Bangor.
In this case, Pennywise was a 5-year-old corgi named Karl. He stood outside the winged gates, waiting to lure passersby with his signature red balloon.
Karl was one of dozens of corgis that congregated for a special Halloween spooktacular meetup outside King’s West Broadway house at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Even though King’s corgi, Molly — aka the Thing of Evil — did not make an appearance, King’s son and writer Joe Hill walked down the driveway of the red mansion to join the gathering with his 12-year-old corgi, McMurtry.
“I’m just down to visit the other corgis with my corgi,” Hill said as McMurtry pulled on his leash, eager to socialize.
Karl’s owner Jennifer Berube said they traveled from Winthrop for the meetup, hoping to see Stephen King or Molly.
After the dogs mingled for almost an hour outside of King’s house, the owners led them — and their furry corgi butts — to a nearby dog park.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Meekah the corgi dressed as a spooky ghost.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Corgis wait for treats at the meetup outside Stephen King's house.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Templeton, a Great Pyranees and Corgi mix and Wilbur, a Cardigan Corgi look at their owner with Meekah in the background.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Stephen King's son Joe Hill and his corgi McMurtry join the corgi meetup outside King's house.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Four corgis wait for treats at the corgi meetup in Bangor.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Norman the corgi , who is dressed like corn, surrounded by other dogs at the meetup.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Connor Anderson and his corgi, Archie, outside Stephen King's house.
