UMaine women play second half of Sunday exhibition basketball doubleheader

Time, site: 4 p.m. Sunday (exhib.), Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records (last season): UMaine 25-8, Stonehill 20-10

Last meeting: UMaine 85-46 on 11/3/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 assists per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (9.4 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.4 rpg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.7 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (2.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (3.1 ppg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (3.7 ppg); Stonehill — 5-11 F Kayla Raymond (16.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.8 blocked shots), 5-7 G Grace Carter (9.8 ppg, 2.9 apg), 6-0 F Gabrielle Reuter (9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2 apg, 1.9 bpg), 5-11 G Jennifer Worden (8.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4 apg), 5-6 G Emily Bramanti (5 ppg, 2.1 apg), 5-10 G Kelsey Shaw (3.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg)

UMaine returns three starters off last year’s America East championship and NCAA tourney team. The Black Bears were a unanimous in the 2019 preseason coaches poll. Stonehill returns five starters off last year’s NCAA Division II tournament team including former Mount Desert Island High School standout Shaw, a three-year starter and a tri-captain. Raymond was the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Year and a second-team all-conference selection for Trisha Brown’s Skyhawks. Millan was the America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year. Saar was a third-team pick. This is one of two exhibitions for UMaine, so coach Amy Vachon has the opportunity to evaluate newcomers and reserves in game action. This is the fifth straight year the two teams have met in an exhibition game, with UMaine winning three times.