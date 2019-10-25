UMaine seeks to end losing streak in homecoming football game

The University of Maine and William & Mary, two struggling football teams with a lot of similarities, will try to begin turning their respective seasons around Saturday afternoon in the Black Bears’ homecoming game.

UMaine Black Bears (2-5) vs. William & Mary Tribe (2-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Morse Field, Alfond Stadium, Orono: These teams, each of which has played two Football Bowl Subdivision opponents this season, have 0-3 Colonial Athletic Association records. Both are mired in losing streaks as UMaine has dropped three in a row, while William & Mary has lost four straight.

UMaine has lost to Georgia Southern (26-18) and Liberty (59-44), while William & Mary was beaten by Virginia (52-17) and East Carolina (19-7). Both have first-year head coaches in UMaine’s Nick Charlton and W&M’s Mike London.

Their defenses have struggled as the Black Bears’ 31.7 points per game allowed ranks 11th among 12 CAA teams, while The Tribe’s 30 ppg puts it 10th.

Defensive end and captain Kayon Whitaker said the Black Bears are determined to avenge last year’s 27-20 loss to W&M, the only CAA team to beat them.

“There is a lot of built-up anticipation from last season,” Whitaker said. “We want to put on the best show we can for our fans and come out with a win.”

Freshman Joe Fagnano, who passed for 445 yards and five touchdowns in his first career start last Saturday at Liberty, makes his first home start in place of the injured Chris Ferguson (season-ending foot injury).

“I’m pretty excited. There will be a good atmosphere. It will be a fun time,” Fagnano said.

UMaine has the CAA’s second most productive passing attack (329.3 ypg), while the Tribe’s pass defense is third-worst (240.6 ypg allowed).

Charlton said UMaine’s defense must avoid giving up big plays. The Black Bears have surrendered 34 passing plays of at least 15 yards, including 12 of at least 30 yards, and has allowed 37 running plays of 10 or more yards.

“William & Mary will throw different formations at you, and they play very, very hard. [Nose tackle] Bill Murray is one of the best players in the conference, if not the country,” Charlton said.

Fagnano has completed 36 of 55 passes for 610 yards and six TDs. He has four receivers with at least 25 receptions, led by Jaquan Blair (44-for-559 yards).

Joe Fitzpatrick is the leading rusher (67 carries, 329 yards), and the defense is led by linebacker Taji Lowe (55 tackles) and safety Josh Huffman (43).

William & Mary QB Kilton Anderson (59-for-98, 757 yards) is in concussion protocol, but freshman Hollis Mathis (28-52, 367 yds.) is ready to return at QB after suffering an upper body injury last month. He is The Tribe’s No. 2 rusher (57-269) behind Owen Wright (83-281).

Kane Everson (28-342) and Zach Burdick (23-423) are the top receivers, and the defensive leaders are cornerback Corey Parker (48 tackles) and Murray (24).