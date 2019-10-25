Saturday, October 26, 2019: When will country be put before party, how dark money groups work, don’t profit off breast cancer awareness

When will country be put before party?

A question for Sen. Susan Collins: Does she believe, as President Donald Trump’s private attorney William S. Consovoy stated in the U.S. Court of Appeals, that a sitting president could literally murder someone and not be prosecuted, or even investigated for doing so, as long as they are in office? I hope and presume that’s not the case.

However, if members of the Republican Party can’t grow spines, hearts and brains – and given Trump’s apparent preference for autocrats and dictators over democratically elected leaders – I am truly concerned that we are headed for a pure dictatorship. When will the Republican-led Senate begin to put country over party; or will that simply never happen?

Donald Holmes

Sedgwick

How dark money groups work

Maine Momentum, also known as 16 Counties, is a dark money group that refuses to disclose where it’s getting its money. The group, operated by at least one person with ties to Sara Gideon, a candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination, is organized under IRS rules as a “social welfare” organization, but is accused of violating these rules by campaigning directly against Sen. Susan Collins.

Recently, a member of this group’s advisory committee wrote a column that appeared in this newspaper. This same person, as the column notes, also appeared in a television ad that is critical of Collins. The Washington Post’s non-partisan Fact Checker reviewed that particular ad and gave it “three Pinocchios,” calling it “mostly false.”

The author criticizes Collins for accepting campaign donations from “big corporations” through their political action committees; however, he does not mention that, as Speaker of the Maine House, more than three quarters of the money Gideon raised came from corporate PACs and large corporations like Eli Lilly and Pfizer.

This is how dark money groups like Maine Momentum work.

Kevin Kelley|

Spokesman, Collins for Senator

Portland

Don’t profit off breast cancer awareness

Although this topic has bothered me for a long time, the advertisement for Day’s Jewelers on page C2 of the Oct. 17 Bangor Daily finally stirred me to write. I am especially offended by selling jewelry with breast cancer symbols set among diamonds in gold — unlike handcrafted items made by people with cancer, their friends and family.

Throughout history, women’s breasts have been used to make money — from wet nurses for wealthy mothers to “girly” shows and pictures on calendars and other media.

For too many years, creative entrepreneurs have been casually using breast cancer for their own gains. Some fundraising events or organizations fail to give all their earnings to cancer care and research, or to women and men living with the disease.

Yes, we need constant reminders of the threat and suffering related to breast cancer and many other diseases. We do not need corporations taking advantage of our sympathies or illnesses.

The Bangor Daily News should not print such advertisements.

Sharon Bray

Orland