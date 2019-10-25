Auction of signed copy of Stephen King book to benefit Maine journalism scholarship

The Maine Press Association is auctioning off a coveted item to benefit its scholarship fund: a signed copy of Stephen King’s newest book, “The Institute.”

The auction, which goes live at 9 a.m. Friday on eBay, offers up a signed copy of the book with King’s inscription: “Read your local newspaper, and support journalism!”

The Maine Press Association holds an auction among its members at its annual conference to help fund the scholarship, which goes to students in Maine pursuing a career in print journalism. The King book arrived in the mail too late for this year’s auction. Knowing the book is likely to attract interest from well beyond Maine’s journalism community, MPA board members chose to open up the bidding to the public.

The auction will run for one week, ending at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.