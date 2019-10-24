UMaine men’s hockey team eyes key points in game at Vermont

Men’s college hockey

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: 7:05 p.m. Friday, Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vermont

Records: UMaine 3-2 (0-1 Hockey East); UVM 1-1 (0-0)

Series, last meeting: tied 26-26-7, 3-3 tie on 12/1/18

Key players, Maine: LW Eduards Tralmaks (6 goals, 3 assists), C Tim Doherty (3 & 5), RW Mitch Fossier (0 & 8), RW Adam Dawe (2 & 2), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 3), D Simon Butala (1 & 0), G Jeremy Swayman (3-2, 2.44 goals-against average, .934 save percentage); Vermont: C Joey Cipollone (1 & 1), D Christian Evers (1 & 0), LW Max Kaufman (no points), C Derek Lodermeier (no points), RW Alex Esposito (1 & 0), D Andrew Lucas (0 & 2), G Stefanos Lekkas (1-1, 1.52, .955)

Game notes: The Catamounts return six of their top seven scorers off last year’s team, which averaged only 2.12 goals and ranked 53rd among 60 Division I teams. Kaufman (8 & 13) and Lodermeier (5 & 13) were their leading scorers. Vermont split two road games last weekend, losing to No. 13 Clarkson 3-2 before shutting out St. Lawrence 2-0. Vermont, a defense-oriented team that blocks a lot of shots, allowed just 2.41 goals per game last season, 15th best in the country. UMaine is unbeaten in its past five regular-season games against Vermont (2-0-3). This is a battle of All-Hockey East goaltenders as Lekkas was a second-team selection a year ago, while Swayman was a third-team pick. UMaine has to attack the net against the small and quick Lekkas. They will also have to make smart reads in the offensive zone because Vermont is such a good shot-blocking team. The Black Bears must get their shots off quickly or fake shots to maneuver around the diving Catamounts.