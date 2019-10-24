Old Town holding preseason high school basketball tournament fundraiser

Old Town High School and the Old Town Athletic Hall of Fame have announced plans for the inaugural Coyote Classic preseason basketball tournament, set for Nov. 30 at MacKenzie Gymnasium.

The eight-game event will start at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day with girls teams from Old Town, Mount View of Thorndike, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield and Edward Little of Auburn, and boys squads from EL, Old Town, Oceanside of Rockland and Penquis Valley of Milo competing in alternating games.

The Old Town and Mount View girls play the tournament opener, followed by Old Town-Penquis boys at 10:30 a.m., Mount View-MCI girls at noon, Penquis-Oceanside boys at 1:30 p.m., MCI-Edward Little girls at 3 p.m., Oceanside-EL boys at 4:30 p.m., EL-Old Town girls at 6 p.m. and Old Town-EL boys at 7:30 p.m.

Regulation play will use normal regular-season rules except for overtime. Any game that ends in a tie after four quarters will be settled with an untimed sudden death overtime.

The vision of this tournament is to create the premier preseason basketball experience in the state for athletes, coaches and fans, with proceeds from the event going to support the Old Town Athletic Hall of Fame.