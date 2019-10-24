7 key high school football matchups that have major playoff implications

The high school football playoffs are only one week away in Classes B, C and D, and two weeks down the road in Class A.

But playoff atmospheres will be found on most fields around the state as teams seek to shore up top seeds, homefield advantage or postseason qualification.

Bangor Rams (4-3) vs. Bonny Eagle Scots (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Stadium Field, Standish: Bangor takes its three-game winning streak to an imposing destination. Bonny Eagle is one of the state’s top programs this century with six Class A state championships.

That run began with a 29-19 victory over Bangor in the 2004 title game. And while the programs have drifted in different directions since then, coach Dave Morris’ Rams are on the comeback trail, with consecutive victories over Skowhegan, Edward Little of Auburn and Sanford marking the program’s longest win streak since 2014.

Bangor is paced offensively by sophomore halfback Joey Morrison (644 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and sophomore quarterback Max Clark (76 of 134 passing, 822 yds., 10 TDs), while seniors Bryce Henaire and Ezra Hamer-Nagle anchor the defense.

The only blemish on Bonny Eagle’s record is a 21-14 Week 5 loss at defending state champion Thornton Academy of Saco.

Hampden Academy Broncos (1-6) vs. Brewer Witches (1-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Doyle Field, Brewer: Both teams have struggled, but a victory could earn the winner a Class B North playoff berth.

That likely depends in great part on how Gardiner fares on Friday. The 2-5 Tigers, who hold the eighth and final postseason slot, just ahead of No. 9 Brewer and No. 10 Hampden, would secure their playoff slot with an upset of undefeated Cony of Augusta, but a loss and other outcomes may allow the Brewer-HA survivor to capture the No. 8 seed.

Maine Central Institute Huskies (5-2) vs. Hermon Hawks (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pottle Field, Hermon: The winner of this game will land the No. 2 seed in Class C North and homefield advantage for the first round.

These teams have met just three times since Hermon joined the varsity ranks in 2011, splitting games in 2011 and 2012. MCI outlasted Hermon 29-25 last fall.

Hermon’s defense is charged with trying to slow an MCI offense that has averaged 38.8 points per game. Hermon’s offense has generated 26.8 ppg.

Dexter Tigers (6-1) vs. Mattanawcook Academy Lynx (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Curry Field, Lincoln: This battle between two teams with five-game winning streaks should land the winner second place in the Little Ten Conference and a Class D North first-round playoff bye.

Both teams are coming off recent streak-ending victories over two-time defending league champion Foxcroft Academy. Dexter defeated the Ponies for the first time since 1988 (27-21 in overtime) two weeks ago and MA traveled to Dover-Foxcroft last Friday and outscored FA 47-35 for its first victory in that rivalry since 2008.

MA’s victory last week featured senior fullback Brayden Lujan, who rushed for 203 yards, caught two passes for 53 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Foxcroft Academy Ponies (3-4) vs. Bucksport Golden Bucks (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Carmichael Field, Bucksport: Coming off a bye week, Bucksport seeks to complete its first undefeated regular season since 2013.

Coach Joel Sankey’s club is coming off its toughest test to date, as freshman running back Jaxon Gross scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally Bucksport past Class D South contender Oak Hill of Wales in Week 6.

Foxcroft has lost four of its last five games against a grueling schedule as those losses came to teams — Leavitt of Turner Center, Winslow, Dexter and Mattanawcook — with a combined 24-4 record.

The Ponies, ranked fourth in the LTC, look to maintain homefield advantage for a Class D North first-round playoff game.

Houlton Shiretowners (3-4) vs. Stearns Minutemen (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Field, Millinocket: Houlton returns to LTC play after splitting two tight crossover games against Class C foes. The Shires defeated Oceanside of Rockland and lost to John Bapst of Bangor by identical 7-6 scores.

The Shires have qualified for postseason play twice since joining the varsity ranks in 2015 but may get to host a playoff game for the first time with a win over Stearns, depending on the results of other Week 8 games.

Stearns is poised to end a lengthy playoff absence, and a victory by coach Cody Herring’s club would give the Minutemen their first .500 or better regular season since finishing 5-3 in 2014.

Ellsworth Eagles (2-5) vs. Gray-New Gloucester Patriots (1-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Burbank Memorial Field, Gray: A playoff berth is at stake in the first year of the eight-player, large-school division when these teams meet for the second time this season.

Gray-New Gloucester scored its lone win this fall when it beat Ellsworth 50-44 in Week 2. But while the Patriots have dropped five straight, Ellsworth has split its last four contests to move ahead of GNG into fourth place among five teams.

The Eagles, led by senior quarterback-halfback Connor Crawford, will try to take advantage of a Gray-New Gloucester defense that has allowed 50 ppg. Ellsworth has yielded 16.5 ppg over the last four contests.