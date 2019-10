In the latest edition of crazy things happening in Maine, here is a video of a bear swimming across Crescent Lake in Raymond.

Captured on Oct. 20 by Lynda May Gundlach and posted on Facebook, the footage shows a black figure moving across the still water.

At first, Gundlach was not sure what the animal was. She thought it might have been a moose.

She later determined it was a bear swimming.