Man pulled from fiery wreck on I-95

A Clinton man was injured Thursday morning when his pickup crashed on Interstate 95.

Devin Douglass, 24, was driving a 2002 Ford pickup truck north on I-95 in Fairfield about 8 a.m. when he took out several guardrail posts before coming to a rest in the median, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Douglass, who suffered a broken leg, was pulled from the wreck before it went up in flames, McCausland said.

Troopers were forced to close both northbound and southbound lanes as firefighters extinguished the blaze, he said.

Motorists told authorities that Douglass had been driving erratically moments before the crash, according to McCausland.

Douglass was taken to a Waterville hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.