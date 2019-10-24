New England
October 24, 2019
New England

Man accused of setting fire that killed Mass. firefighter wants charges dropped

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — A Massachusetts man charged with setting a fire that resulted in the death of a firefighter wants a judge to drop the murder, arson and burglary charges against him.

Momoh Kamara of West Boylston pleaded not guilty in March in the Dec. 9 death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.

MassLive.com reports that defense attorney Blake Rubin argued surveillance footage and other evidence doesn’t connect Kamara to the Lowell Street apartment building when the fires took place just before 4 a.m.

Rubin said the footage shows Kamara roughly one mile from the building, but not at or near it.

Prosecutors said the footage shows Kamara entering Lowell Street about 2:30 a.m. and leaving a few minutes within emergency responders arriving.

Authorities said Kamara set the fire at the apartment where he once lived over a dispute with his former roommates.

 


