Man accused of driving 100 mph on NH interstate while under the influence

A man has been accused of driving over 100 mph while under the influence on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said a trooper clocked Thomas Young, 39, of Epson, New Hampshire, driving 108 mph in a 65-mph zone around 2:20 a.m.

A trooper stopped Young and discovered he was driving while under the influence and had what was believed to be cocaine on him, according to police.

Young was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and possession of a controlled drug.

Police said Young has since been released on bail.