A vacant lot in downtown Rockport could be turned into a boutique hotel

ROCKPORT, Maine — A vacant lot in the heart of downtown might soon be developed as a five-story hotel featuring 35 rooms, a restaurant and two bars.

The hotel would be the first for the downtown area, which is situated on Rockport Harbor. It would be steps away from several businesses, restaurants and the Rockport Opera House.

The Rockport Planning Board will review the application Thursday.

Renderings of the hotel depict a brick facade at 20 Central St., set off from the street by some green space. It will be sandwiched between a five-story brick building that houses 18 Central Oyster Bar & Grill on the street level and Seafolk Coffee.

Nina June, a Mediterranean fusion restaurant at 24 Central St., is on the same block.

The hotel is expected to have balconies on the top four stories and large windows on the ground floor, according to renderings. There will also be a public bar and restaurant located on both the street level and top level of the hotel.

The site review application filed for the property does not list a name for the project, but renderings show a sign above the entrance that reads, “Rockport Harbor Hotel.”

The property where the proposed hotel will be built is owned by 20 Central Street LLC, a company owned by hoteliers Stuart and Marianne Smith, according to town records.

In 2016, the Smiths purchased 20 Central St. in Rockport, along with three adjoining lots. The Smiths own several other pieces of property in the midcoast, including a recently built boutique hotel in Camden, 16 Bay View.

A review of the site plan for the proposed hotel is required since the project will result in a new nonresidential building.