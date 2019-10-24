Watch as the candidates for Bangor City Council answer residents’ questions ahead of Election Day

The individuals running for Bangor City Council are gathering for a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Council Chamber at City Hall in Bangor. Residents are invited to learn about the candidates and ask them questions.
Eleven candidates are running for four seats on the City Council. It’s the largest field of candidates in at least 35 years — or since the city began keeping records.
Watch the live stream below.
Posted by City of Bangor, Maine – City Hall on Thursday, October 24, 2019
Comments