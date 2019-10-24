Costumed or not, there’s a lot to do in eastern Maine this weekend

Even though Halloween isn’t for nearly another week, let’s face it: lots of us will be celebrating it this weekend. There are loads of events happening all over the state, of course — tons of which we’ve already written about. Check out this handy-dandy rundown of spooky goings-on, or this profile of a Bangor-area haunted house that’s particularly terrifying. If we missed your event, by all means, go ahead and leave it in the comments.

So what else is going on? In Bangor on Friday, the Canadian folk-rock band the Stanfields is at Bangor Arts Exchange; there’s local hip hop at Queen City Cinema Club featuring Dilyrium, Brodie James, Brandon Ross, FreshJones and SheisCadence; and rockers Stone Free are at Paddy Murphy’s.

On Saturday in Bangor, indie folk band GoldenOak plays at the Bangor Arts Exchange, 80s cover band Rock Revelation plays at the Downunder Club at Seasons, the O’Harrows rock Paddy’s, jazz-pop ensemble Group Therapy is at Nocturnem and local metal bands Holy Filth, Conscious Cadaver and Psonen are at Queen City Cinema Club. In Orono, country-rock legend Roseanne Cash plays at the Collins Center for the Arts, and there’s a dance party and drag show at the Common Loon Pub. On Sunday, Scottish music duo Race for the Sun plays at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Blue Hill this weekend plays host to literary celebration the Word Festival. It kicks off with a talk Friday evening from Dave Cullen, author of “Parkland: Birth of a Movement,” and continues on Saturday, with workshops all morning and afternoon, a poetry crawl from 1-6 p.m. and a talk from authors Joe Hill, Elizabeth Hand and Laura Miller on Saturday night. On Sunday, Emily Nussbaum, Pulitzer Prize-winning television critic for The New Yorker, gives a talk at 1 p.m., and Maine poet Richard Blanco and Maine composer Paul Sullivan premiere a new work at 4 p.m. Admission to all events is free, but space is limited; for more information, visit wordfestival.org.

There’s a lot to offer for theater-goers this weekend in eastern Maine, as Midcoast Actors’ Studio offers up the Maine premiere of “The Humans,” the 2016 Tony Award-winning play, with performances set for Friday-Sunday, this weekend and next, at the Crosby Center in Belfast. Also this weekend, the University of Maine presents Neil Simons’ “Rumors” at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre, and Penobscot Theatre continues its run of Victorian melodrama “Gaslight” at the Bangor Opera House.

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

For all those University of Maine alums out there, it’s Homecoming Weekend at the Big Blue, with all the events you’ve come to love: a big football game with tailgating, the annual Maine Marketplace at the Field House, tours of various UMaine facilities, musical performances and much more. For a full list of events, visit umainehomecoming.com.

There’s lots of new TV this weekend, including the premieres of new seasons of “Bojack Horseman” and “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix, and a new season of “Silicon Valley” on Sunday on HBO. Also new on Netflix on Friday is the well-received Eddie Murphy-starring comedy “Dolemite Is My Name.” New in movie theaters, there’s crime drama “Black & Blue” and horror flick “Countdown.”