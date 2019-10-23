Colby hires former Navy seal to serve as director of athletics

A former U.S. Navy commander has been hired as the director of athletics at Colby College in Waterville.

The school announced Tuesday that Mike Wisecup has been named vice president and Harold Alfond director of athletics. He previously served as Colby’s vice president for strategic initiatives and was the inaugural presidential leadership fellow in the Office of the President at Colby.

Wisecup replaces Jake Olkkola, who announced last week that he will be leaving the college for a new position.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Colby athletics, and I’m honored that President Greene asked me to apply my experience to this dynamic program,” Wisecup said. “The team of coaches and staff are not only very talented but they have a unique commitment to supporting a well-balanced, healthy and inclusive athletic experience throughout the Colby community.”

Wisecup arrived at Colby in 2018 following a career as a commander in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a SEAL officer. As a combat veteran and a leader of multi-agency task forces focused on a wide range of important national security issues, he brings extensive experience in leading high-performing teams, operational management and developing organizational cultures that foster excellence.

Wisecup was a varsity swimmer at the U.S. Naval Academy and is an endurance athlete. Last week he was honored as the Maine Volunteer of the Year by the Maine Commission for Community Service for his work with Camp Sunshine.

“It is critical that we have strong leadership to maintain our momentum in athletics, especially as we look to open our new athletics center next fall,” Colby College President David A. Greene said. “We have made important investments in both facilities and the athletics program, and I am confident in Mike’s ability to ensure these commitments reach their full potential. He possesses the ambition, leadership qualities and competitive nature to propel Colby’s athletics program to the top.”

Colby’s new athletics center is slated to open in 2020 and will be among the best Division III facilities in the nation. Highlights of the complex include the state’s only Olympic-sized pool, an indoor competition center with a 200-meter track and a multi-level, 13,500-square-foot fitness area.

Wisecup will oversee the transition into the new facility. He will also develop strategies to assess and improve the quality and effectiveness across all areas of the athletics program.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Wisecup also earned an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute for Technology and Management in Mumbai, India. Among his many decorations are the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal with Valor and the Purple Heart.