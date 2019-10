A woman died in Etna on Wednesday morning after being pinned between a car and a utility pole.

Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that the woman was trapped at a private property on Curtis Road at approximately 10:22 a.m. By the time they arrived, the woman was pronounced dead, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office has released no additional information on the incident.