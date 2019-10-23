New England
October 23, 2019
New England

Man walking onto NH interstate struck by car

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire — New Hampshire State Police said a man was struck by a car after walking onto northbound Interstate 93 near the Hooksett rest stop, and he suffered serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

WMUR-TV reports state troopers shut down the right lane of the highway around 10 p.m. Tuesday following the crash. The lane was reopened about an hour later.

Police said they didn’t know why the man was on the highway. He was expected to recover. The driver was cooperating with police.

 


