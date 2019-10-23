CMP says pro-corridor signs left at site of deadly Farmington explosion are fake

Central Maine Power officials said signs expressing support for a controversial transmission line, including about a dozen planted at the site of a deadly propane explosion, are fake and meant to sour the public’s view.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that the signs that appeared late last week are from a group called Patriots for Clean Energy and call for people to “Support the Corridor.”

Numerous signs were posted at the site of a deadly propane explosion in Farmington last month that killed a firefighter and injured eight other people.

The proposed line would bring Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid, cutting through 53 miles of western Maine.

CMP said “Mainers deserve an honest conversation about the impacts of this project, not covert actions designed to deceive them.”