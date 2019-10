At least one Bangor road was closed on Wednesday as heavy rain fell throughout the day and caused floods as fallen leaves clogged the city’s catch basins.

Around noon, the city closed off one section of Perry Road after a car stalled out and became stranded in the middle of a flood, according to its Facebook page. It also deployed about 50 public works staff to remove leaves from the plugged catch basins.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN