Stray cat joins Hallowell police force

A stray cat is getting a second shot at a home in an unlikely place in Hallowell.

Granite was recently found and taken to the Hallowell Police Department.

After not being able to find her owner, the department decided to keep her.

[New ‘pawfficer’ sworn in to Michigan police department]

Police Chief Eric Nason said Granite has been a great addition to the force.

“It’s been different having a cat around the police department, it’s off the beaten path a little bit, it’s something we thought long and hard about,” Nason said.

The chief said Granite doesn’t just stay in the police department. She also wanders over to the code enforcement department, which is in the same building as the police department.